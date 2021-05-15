CAMDEN — Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, offers a twist on tradition in its SoundCheck series of small, safely distanced performances Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. For one hour, Portland’s pirate-themed trio Shank Painters will turn the opera house stage into a salt-soaked deck awash with seafaring tunes.

Sales of advance-only tickets, $10 via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154, will end at 3:30 p.m. on show day. Seats for the performance will be assigned on a first come/first served basis.

Captain Nobeard (Elizabeth Leibiger) discovered a love of sea shanties through the video game “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag,” trading in the piano for an accordion. “Trouble” von Bellows (Charlie Swerdlow) is a singer, guitarist, songwriter and translator of French shanties. Fair B. Rapscallion (Fairen Stark) is a vocalist and banjo player, as well as a Maine College of Art student. The band began as part of Portland’s First Friday Art Walk and has performed all over New England. The Shank Painters bring the past alive with their mixture of playful, rollicking, heartbreaking and hilarious songs.

This show is sponsored by the Camden Maine Stay Inn. Doors will open at 7 p.m., safety protocols (masks required) in place. SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.