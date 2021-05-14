PORTLAND — MaineHealth has selected Aileen Mickey, MD as president of the MaineHealth Medical Group, the largest multispecialty medical group in northern New England.

Dr. Mickey is currently chief administrative officer with Evergreen Health Medical Group in Kirkland, Washington, where she provides clinical, operational and financial oversight to 48 multispecialty and primary care ambulatory clinics, with more than 900 physicians, advanced practice providers and ancillary staff.

“Dr. Mickey is a dedicated physician leader who shares the same values, mission and vision that we aspire to at MaineHealth. She enthusiastically shares in our commitment to deliver high-quality care to our patients and communities, and to strive for an exceptional patient experience,” said MaineHealth President Andrew Mueller, MD.





In her 11-plus years with EvergreenHealth, Dr. Mickey emerged as a visionary and collaborative physician leader, cultivating and supporting strong relationships within the multispecialty group.

After receiving her undergraduate degree from Rutgers University and attending the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, she completed an internal medicine residency and served as chief resident at Boston City Hospital. She completed her fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Boston University, and subsequently provided direct patient care in a small practice setting with Chest & Intensive Care Medicine in Somerset, New Jersey for 10 years.

Dr. Mickey joined EvergreenHealth Medical Group in 2009 as a pulmonary/critical care physician. She advanced as a physician-leader over the next decade, serving as medical director of pulmonary and critical care for six years before her appointment as chief medical officer in 2017. It was in this role that she led the integration of the medical group as a division of the developing EvergreenHealth system. Dr. Mickey built trusted relationships with the independent physician group and executive leadership to unify the practices, create alignment and excitement behind a common culture and vision, and develop and implement an operational and physician leadership structure.

“While Dr. Mickey’s leadership, credentials and achievements are significant, it is her passion and proven ability to drive forward an organization to reach its full potential that we found unique and inspiring. I am confident she will be a strong physician leader and trusted collaborator for the MaineHealth Medical Group and our health system as we continue on the important journey ahead,” added Dr. Mueller.

Dr. Mickey will join the organization in late July.