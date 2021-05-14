TENNIS
At Orono Friday
Orono boys (7-3) 4, Piscataquis (4-3) 1
Singles: Kobe Gilbert (P) def. Noah Kreutz 8-6, Tommy Owen (O) def. Nathaniel Hutchins 8-2, Colby Pawson (O) def. Alex Zeller 8-0; doubles: Adam Henderson-Chris Cost-Kirkipatrick (O) def. Nate Bock-Chris Easler 8-0; Hashim Wise-Harry Burns (O) def. Braeden Gerry-Trevor Hathorn 8-2
Orono girls (6-2) 4, Piscataquis (4-4) 1
Singles: Clarice Bell (O) def. Sydney Hutchins 6-0 (walkover), Celia Buetens (O) def. Elizabeth Kendall 8-5, Josie Veilleux (O) def. Sadie Davis 8-2; doubles: Brielle Biehn-Grace Langley (O) def. Ruth Griffith-Norah MacMahon 8-3, Emily Easler-Anna Zimmerman (P) def. Molly Booth-Jasmine Chubbuck 8-3
At Brewer, Thursday
Hampden Academy (7-2) 5, Brewer (2-7) 0
Singles: Mikiko Frey def. Kayla Lockhart 6-2, 6-3; Annika Bragg def. Claire Warmuth 6-0, 6-3; McKenzie Patterson def. Ally Crawford 6-2, 6-2; doubles: Chandler Smith-Ella Baldwin def. Charlee Laffey-Maddy Cote 6-3, 6-3; Marley Hall-Lydia Hanish def. Maggie Lincoln-Abby Sargent 6-3, 6-1
BASEBALL
Piscataquis 11, Penquis 6
At Milo, Friday
PCHS top hitters: Robinson single, double; Chadwick 2 singles; winning pitcher: Cobb 4 innings, 5 strikeouts; Penquis top hitters: Atkinson single, double, 2 RBI; Brown 3 singles
PCHS 010 115 2 — 7 0 5
Penquis 110 004 0 — 16 2 11
Chadwick and Robinson; Lovejoy, McKenzie and Goulette, Brown
Bucksport 4, Searsport 3
At Bucksport, Thursday
Bucksport (6-2) top hitters: Logan Stanley 2 singles; Ty Giberson 2 singles; Tyler Hallett double; Jordan Malenfant, Connor Fitch, Gavin Holyoke each had a single; Searsport (3-4) top hitters: Brady Clements, Chase Brassbridge, Drew Bagley 2 singles each, Cody Reynolds, Josh Wright with a single each
Pitching, Bucksport: Gavin Holyoke, winning pitcher, 6 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk, 7 hits, 2 earned runs; Searsport: Cody Reynolds complete game, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks, 8 hits
Searsport 100 000 2 — 3 8 1
Bucksport 100 003 x — 4 8 1
Holyoke, Gaudreau (7) and Stanley; Reynolds and Ashey