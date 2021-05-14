Gordon Ramsay’s show “Uncharted” that features an episode highlighting a Maine chef and various regional Maine foods will air this summer.

Ramsay visited Melissa Kelly, chef and owner of Primo in Rockland, to get a taste of some of Maine’s best known foods and filmed the episode in September last year, and the episode highlighting how to gather, prepare and serve local staples will be available on June 13, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Ramsay’s show was produced through a collaboration with the National Geographic, and has allowed Ramsay to explore the far reaches of the globe in search of unique and inspirational culinary and cultural experiences. He has traveled to remote areas in Tanzania, the Alaskan panhandle and Norway, among other locations, to learn more about Indigenous and local food cultures.





While in Maine, Ramsay accompanied a number of locals on lobster fishing trips, harvested seaweed, clams and oysters, and learned how to use a crosscut saw while visiting the Great Maine Lumberjack Show in Trenton.

“He was absolutely lovely to work with — very respectful, very eager to see what we were all about and what Maine was all about,” Kelly told the Press Herald. “Very talented, very smart. Fun. Lots of energy — a ball of energy. I got the same feeling from him that I got from Tony Bourdain. He’s a real passionate person, just exuding culinary information and an insatiable desire to learn anything food related.”

While on a lobster fishing expedition with lobsterwomen Heather Thompson and Hilary Oliver, Thompson told Ramsay that her 15-year-old daughter was quicker at baiting and releasing the traps, according to the Portland newspaper.

At the conclusion of Ramsay’s tour of the midcoast, he and Kelley held a cook-off at the Marshall Point Lighthouse, feeding the community members that were featured in the episode.

“It was fun, and he was really fun — a little competitive and jesting,” Kelly told the Press Herald. “He’s a really nice person and very talented.”

Ramsay also visited The Porthole Restaurant and Pub on Custom House Wharf, where he indulged in a “f—king delicious” omelette and took photos with the restaurant owner and staff.