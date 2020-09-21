Mainers have been spotting one of the most famous chefs in the world around the state over the past week: renowned chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay has been seen visiting a number of locations from Hancock County to Portland, with a camera crew in tow, including at a catering company in Trenton and a restaurant in Portland. While it’s not known exactly why he’s in Maine, a possible explanation is that he’s taping an episode of his National Geographic Channel show, “Uncharted,” which takes the chef to far-flung locations all over the world to explore each place’s unique culinary traditions.





On Wednesday, Ramsay was somewhere in Downeast Maine, according to multiple Facebook posts. Later that day, Alex Grant, the chef and owner of Big Cat Catering & Bartending in Trenton, confirmed that he cooked a meal for the legendary chef.

Working through a pandemic is worth it when Gordon Ramsay comes for breakfast! Thank you so much for lifting our staffs spirits and being beyond kind! @gordongram Posted by The Porthole Restaurant & Pub on Saturday, 19 September 2020

It’s not known where Ramsay was in Maine on Thursday and Friday, but we do know that on Saturday morning, he ate breakfast at the Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Ramsay ordered a Casco Bay omelette — made with Maine crab and lobster, goat cheese and Hollandaise sauce.

The famous chef, in true Gordon Ramsay form, told the kitchen staff that his omelette was “f—king delicious,” according to Facebook posts from the staff at the Porthole.

Both seasons of “Uncharted” aired during the summers of 2019 and 2020, respectively, so if Ramsay was indeed filming an episode of the series, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing it until next year at the earliest.