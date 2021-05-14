Northern Light Pediatric Specialty Care is pleased to share that a new pediatric cardiologist has joined the team, Kirsten Graff, MD.

Dr. Graff comes to Maine by way of South Carolina where she completed fellowships in both Pediatric Cardiology and Advanced Imaging at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. She earned her medical degree from Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem and completed her residency at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Dr. Graff also holds an undergraduate degree in government and economics from Dartmouth College.

Dr. Graff has a long-held passion for treating children of all ages, with a goal of helping families navigate the diagnosis, treatment and management of congenital or acquired cardiac disease with mutual understanding and respect. Her clinical interests include early diagnosis of congenital heart disease in the fetus, understanding complex anatomy using pediatric cardiac CT and obtaining anatomical and functional data from cardiac MRI.





Certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, Dr. Graff is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Society for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance, and American Society of Echocardiography.

Dr. Graff and her family love the great outdoors, so it makes sense they would land in Maine. Her hobbies include hiking, boating, and kayaking, and Dr. Graff looks forward to exploring their new home state with her family.

To reach Dr. Graff or for a referral to Northern Light Pediatric Specialty Care, call 207-973-8885.