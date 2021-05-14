WORCESTER, Massachuetts — Olivia St. Germain of Bangor was one of nearly 400 graduates to receive a bachelor’s degree during Assumption University’s 104th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 9, at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester.

Pulitzer Prize-winning and nationally syndicated Washington Post columnist George F. Will, Ph.D., delivered what he called the “last Assumption lecture for which you will be a captive audience” to the Class of 2021, in which he urged the graduates to live in the present while also imagining the past. The Class of 2021 is the first to graduate from Assumption University, which transitioned from Assumption College last year.