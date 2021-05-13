AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine lawmakers are considering a proposal designed to protect teachers and other school employees from bullying.

A bill submitted to the Maine Legislature would require school districts to have internal policies to address and stop bullying and harassment against educators and staff. A legislative committee approved of the proposal on Tuesday.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick, said the proposal would help educators “teach in a safe, supportive environment.”

The Maine Education Association testified in favor of the proposal. Andrew Mason, who testified on behalf of the association, said the pandemic has revealed that school workers face unique job challenges and should be able to work in an environment free from bullying.