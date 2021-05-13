After having had to cancel the Maine Science Festival for 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to share that planning has begun for 2022.

We are excited to announce that the world premiere of the MSF-commissioned symphonic piece, “The Warming Sea” will be performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra on March 19, 2022. “The Warming Sea”, written by GRAMMY award-winning composer, Lucas Richman, is a symphonic exploration of hope in the face of climate change.

A vital part of this project were the interviews between Lucas and those who have direct knowledge of climate change in the Gulf of Maine. Lucas met with scientists and experts in the summer and fall of 2019, as well as middle school students throughout the state. These interviews and conversations provided the foundation for “The Warming Sea”. Further details about the headliner event will be released this fall.





To help support this event, we have collaborated with Sea Bags for a limited edition “The Warming Sea” Sea Bag. Each bag will be numbered and include a score of “The Warming Sea”’s concluding anthem, ‘Hope Begins With Truth’ signed by Lucas. Only 150 bags are available.

We are taking orders until May 25; bags will be shipped out by mid/late June. All proceeds will support both the March 19, 2022 world premiere event and the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine. You can purchase yours online via mainesciencefestival.org.