ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a new way for producers and gardeners to receive the latest information and alerts about late blight of potatoes and tomatoes.

The Late Blight Hotline from UMaine Extension will send subscribers in the U.S. and Canada text messages with up-to-date late blight information from June 1, 2021 to June 1, 2022.

A one-year subscription is $10; standard message and data rates may apply. Subscribe and find more information on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-554-4373 or stevenj@maine.edu.