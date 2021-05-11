The good news for prospective Maine moose hunters is there will be even more permits available for the 2021 hunt.

The not-so-good news? Even though the first week of the 2021 moose hunting season is more than four months away, the door is quickly closing on the opportunity to be eligible for a permit.

Thursday is the application deadline for prospective hunters to submit an application for the state’s annual hunt. Applications must be completed by 11:59 p.m.





The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Advisory Council voted unanimously last week to increase the number of moose hunting permits for 2021 by 11 percent (345 permits). That means a total of 3,480 permits will be up for grabs in 2021.

Headed by state moose biologist Lee Kantar, the DIF&W had proposed increasing the number of moose permits in part to gauge the effects of how a larger harvest in specific areas might impact the effect of winter ticks that have become prevalent and deadly in some segments of Maine’s moose population.

Most of the additional permits will target a specific area of the state that encompasses Wildlife Management Districts 1 through 9. That includes an area that extends from the Canadian border in Aroostook County down to the north and west of Baxter State Park, then southwesterly through the Moosehead Lake region down to the Rangeley area.



There will be 50 antlerless moose permits distributed for Wildlife Management District 8, located to the west and southwest of Moosehead Lake. That is an area that has been described as “ground zero” for ticks impacting moose.

Chances of being drawn for a moose permit are based on multiple factors, including how many years a hunter has applied without obtaining a permit, how many Wildlife Management Districts are selected, which seasons are chosen and whether a hunter agrees to accept a bull permit, an antlerless tag, or both. The state uses a points system to reward applicants who have been entering the lottery the longest with a better chance of being selected.

Last year, the state issued 3,135 permits for the moose hunt after receiving more than 65,000 applications from prospective hunters, including 45,096 Maine residents.

Hunters should take into consideration that the moose permit application process takes some forethought and time to complete. Considerations include the different weeks of the season, whether to pursue bulls and/or antlerless moose, and choosing the Wildlife Management Districts where they would prefer to hunt.

Maine’s moose hunting weeks for 2021 are: Sept. 27-Oct. 2 (WMDs 1-6, 10-11, 18-19, 27-28), Oct. 11-16 (WMDs 1-14, 17-19, 27-28), Oct. 25- 30 (WMDs 1-6), Oct. 30 (Maine residents only, WMDs 15-16) and Nov. 1-27 (WMDs 15-16).

Hunters must apply online using the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website at mooselottery.web.maine.gov/online/moose/.

The cost for a moose permit is $15 for Maine residents, who are limited to one chance in the lottery. Non-resident hunters may apply for as many chances as they wish. Last year, 250 nonresident permits were issued.

Once you have entered the lottery, circle Saturday, June 12 on your calendar. That’s the date the Maine DIF&W will conduct the moose permit drawing. The event, which will be held virtually again this year, runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can watch the lottery live on YouTube to see if you’re among the lucky winners.

