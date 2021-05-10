This story will be updated.

Former University of Maine All-America defenseman Jack Capuano has been named the head coach of the 2021 U.S. Men’s National Team that will compete May 21-June 6 at the International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship in Riga, Latvia.

The 54-year-old Capuano, an associate coach with the Ottawa Senators, has a home in Bangor. He spent seven seasons as the head coach of the NHL’s New York Islanders and led them to three Stanley Cup playoff berths.





One of his assistants with Team USA is Old Town High School and UMaine assistant Nate Leaman, the head coach at Providence College. He guided the U.S. team to the gold medal this past season at the World Junior Championships.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have an outstanding coaching staff, led by Jack Capuano,” said Chris Drury, general manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team. “Their involvement with USA Hockey in various ways over the course of time and combined international experience will be of great benefit as we head into the tournament.”