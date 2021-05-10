Boxer Brandon Berry of West Forks secured his ninth consecutive victory Saturday night with a second-round knockout of Alex Duarte in Orlando, Florida.

The win, coming in Berry’s first professional fight outside New England, boosts his professional record to 22-5-2 with 15 knockouts.

Duarte, a late replacement as Berry’s opponent, fell to 15-12-1.





The 33-year-old Berry gave away more than 10 pounds to Duarte for the scheduled six-round bout, and the Brazilian landed some heavy punches during several flurries early in the fight.

But Berry displayed solid defense and head movement and used a steady array of body shots to wear down his 41-year-old opponent, who weighed in at 165.5 pounds.

Berry, who had trained for a fight at the welterweight limit of 147 pounds, came off the ropes against Duarte late in the second round with a right hand to the side of the head. He then landed another right to the head and finally a right to the body that sent Duarte to the canvas.

Duarte did not get up as the referee reached the 10-count with just two seconds left in the round and stopped the fight. It marked Berry’s seventh knockout or technical knockout during his winning streak — which is the longest of his career in either the professional or amateur ranks.

The bout also was Berry’s second in three weeks and his fifth in less than seven months since he returned from a pandemic layoff.

The first four of those fights was held in New Hampshire, including a second-round stoppage of West Virginian Zack Kuhn last November to win the Universal Boxing Organization All-America welterweight championship and a fifth-round technical knockout of Gael Ibarra in his first title defense on April 17.

The bout against Duarte was a non-title matchup.