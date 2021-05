This story will be updated.

Gov. Janet Mills has nominated a new chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Monday.

This comes after Chief Justice Leigh Saufley stepped down in April last year, and the position has remained vacant for almost 13 months while Mills deliberated over the nomination.

Mills’ nominee, Superior Court Justice Valerie Stanfill, if confirmed, will be the second woman in Maine’s history to serve as chief justice.