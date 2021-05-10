The Bangor Daily News has a new outdoors editor, and it’s a familiar face. Pete Warner, award-winning longtime sports writer and editor, has assumed the role as of May 10.

Warner, a Bangor native, has shared some of his hunting tales with BDN readers in the past — including a recounting of shooting the biggest buck of his life in 2018 and the joy of filling his tag on opening day in 2020.

“Since I was a child I have enjoyed fishing, especially trolling for salmon and togue at our camp on Sebago Lake. But deer hunting has become my favorite outdoor pursuit after taking it up in my 40s. The whitetail is built to thrive and survive in nature, but bucks are elusive. They smell, hear and see better than those of us who pursue them and can disappear in an instant, never to be seen again,” Warner said.





Warner hopes to bring his passion for outdoor pursuits to his new role, sharing both his personal tales and the stories of others. You can also expect to hear more about Maine’s hunting and fishing seasons, land management, conservation efforts, land use rules and other outdoor pursuits like ATV-ing.

“For many Mainers, spending time enjoying the outdoors is an important part of our lives. Whether with a fly rod, a rifle or camera in hand, or astride a snowmobile, a four-wheeler or a set of snowshoes, getting out into the woods and onto the waters allows us to experience our state’s natural beauty,” Warner said. “In doing so, we tap into some treasured and time-honored traditions. I am humbled by the opportunity to write about the people who use our natural resources and those who work to protect them. It is the perfect way to promote all Maine has to offer everyone who lives, works and plays outdoors.”

Managing editor Dan MacLeod said that Warner was a natural fit for leader of the iconic beat, which was made famous by Bud Leavitt, Tom Hennessey and John Holyoke.

“Pete is a veteran journalist and experienced outdoorsman with a deep love of Maine’s woods and waters. We’re excited for his new chapter as leader of this important beat,” MacLeod said.

Warner has been part of the BDN family for more than 40 years. He began working for the BDN in December 1979 as a part-time sports clerk. Since then, he’s worked as a sports writer, assistant sports editor and, most recently, digital sports editor.

Warner replaces longtime outdoors editor Holyoke, who recently left the BDN after 28 years to pursue a career as a high school English teacher. Holyoke will continue penning a weekly outdoors column, beginning in June.