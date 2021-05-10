A second person with connections to Maine has been charged in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Glen Mitchell “Mitch” Simon, 30, of Jefferson, Georgia, is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and with violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol two weeks before the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Simon is a native of Minot, according to the Sun Journal.





He was arrested May 5 after he surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service. Simon made his first court appearance the same day in federal court in Gainesville.

He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail with conditions that he not be in the District of Columbia except for court appearances or to consult with an attorney. Simon also may not travel outside of Georgia except to go to the nation’s capital for court appearances or to consult with his attorney.

Simon initially admitted to being outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 but denied entering the building, according to the complaint. FBI agents identified him from surveillance video in the Rotunda and the Statuary Hall.

Court documents in Georgia do not say when Simon moved from Maine to Georgia. He owns a tree removal service business in Gainesville.

The other person from Maine charged in connection with the riot is facing far more serious charges.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon is facing 10 charges in connection with his participation in the events in Washington, D.C.. Those counts include separate alleged assaults on two different police officers.

Fitzsimons has been held without bail since his arrest on Feb. 4 at his home in Maine.