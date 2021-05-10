PORTLAND — MEMIC, a workers’ compensation insurance specialty carrier with offices from Maine to Florida and licenses across the nation welcomes Robb Atkinson in his new role as senior public relations and communications specialist.

Atkinson brings an extensive wealth of expertise in public relations, marketing strategy and content development to the position.

As the senior director of sales and affiliate relations for CNN, Atkinson managed the sales, products and services for more than 100 television stations nationwide.





Before CNN, he served as the news director for WGME Television in Portland, WATE Television in Knoxville, Tennessee and WWAY TV in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Honored with two Emmy Awards for his investigative reporting, Atkinson has a proven track record of creating original content for digital platforms, radio and television.

In 2019 he earned a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing.