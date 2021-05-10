PORTLAND — For centuries, May has been a month in which the Catholic Church honors the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church. Devotions are traditionally held in a tribute of faith, reverence, and love to our Blessed Mother.

On Thursday, May 13, Catholic school students across Maine will pray the Holy Rosary during special events to implore Mary’s intercession and protection in our world. Some of the events planned include:

St. Michael School, Augusta





A school-wide recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 1 p.m.

All Saints Catholic School, Bangor

Different grades at the school will pray the Holy Rosary at various times throughout the day.

St. James School, Biddeford

A crowning of Mary will be led by the fourth grade at 1 p.m. followed by age-appropriate Holy Rosary activities.

St. John’s Catholic School, Brunswick

All of the students will join together in reciting the Holy Rosary outside the school at 1:45 p.m.

St. Brigid School, Portland

A school-wide praying of the Holy Rosary will take place in the parking lot at 10 a.m. If it is raining, the event will be held the next day.

St. Thomas School, Sanford

The event at St. Thomas will feature a recitation of the Holy Rosary and a May crowning ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

Holy Cross School, South Portland

A school-wide recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held in Holy Cross Church and the courtyard at 2:10 p.m.

The events fall on the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord, during which we celebrate Christ’s bodily ascension into heaven in the presence of his apostles. Because Christ ascended, we, as members of the Body of Christ, also look forward to ascending into heaven after our bodily resurrection. On the solemnity, we are also reminded of our evangelizing mission. Before Christ ascends, he gives his disciples final instructions, telling them to await the arrival of the Holy Spirit and then “go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature” (Mark 16:15).