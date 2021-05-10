Millinocket resident Peter Jamieson has been selected by Eastern Maine Development Corporation and the Katahdin Region Development Board to serve as Katahdin Region economic development director. Jamieson will provide direct services to the region, acting as a catalyst for economic development working alongside local, state and federal partners.

The position is part of a multi-year partnership funded and supported by the Penobscot County Commissioners. An EMDC employee, he will work in concert and under the auspices of the Katahdin Region Development Board which was created to oversee the position. The director is based in EMDC’s office in East Millinocket at the Katahdin Higher Education Center, Jamieson will serve the towns of Millinocket, East Millinocket, Medway, Patten, Stacyville, Mt. Chase, Sherman, Island Falls and the unorganized territories in the region.

Lee Umphrey, president & CEO of EMDC said, “We are delighted to have Peter join our efforts, with his deep local roots and passion for the Katahdin region. He will reinforce the progress made in the past two years, focusing on priorities and values for people in the region’s towns and unorganized territories. The creation of this position is a great example of the collaborative efforts of the KRDB, Penobscot County Commissioners and EMDC. With Peter’s leadership, the KRDB will continue finding new opportunities and innovative approaches that boost the entire region.”





Serving most recently as director of the Katahdin Chamber of Commerce, Jamieson has diverse experience supporting and advocating for businesses in the region. An active community member, Jamieson serves on boards including Millinocket Schools School Board Chairperson, Town of Millinocket Sustainability Committee member and the Pir2Peer Recovery Center Board of Directors. Continuing his relationship with the Katahdin Chamber of Commerce, Jamieson will assume a new role as president of the board of directors that further reinforces his work with the KRDB and businesses in the region.

Eastern Maine Development Corporation (www.EMDC.org) fosters public-private relationships and leverages resources that help businesses, communities and individuals reach long-term goals and prosperity. EMDC is the only economic development company in the state that provides services to these three groups under one umbrella. Their integrated programs and individualized services accelerate economic and workforce development through this holistic approach.