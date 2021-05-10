The Abbe Museum is bringing its annual Indian Market to the virtual stage once again.

BAR HARBOR — Last year, the Abbe Museum decided to cancel the annual Abbe Museum Indian Market (AMIM), scheduled for May 15-17, 2020.

“Due to the pandemic, we made the difficult, but necessary decision to cancel the 2020 Abbe Museum Indian Market in the interest of public safety,” Executive Director and Senior Partner to Wabanaki Nations Chris Newell said, “In the face of this adversity, the Abbe Museum pivoted and created the first virtual Indian Market in the nation: Digital AMIM. This event proved to be a resounding success and introduced a new audience to the quality of artists that participate in the Market.”





In the continued interest of public health, the Abbe has decided to host the Abbe Museum Indian Market digitally once again.

The 2021 Digital AMIM, sponsored by Lee Auto Malls, will be a two-day online event scheduled from Friday, May 14 to Saturday, May 15. The digital Market will take place on May 15 from 12 to 6 p.m. Here you will have the chance to meet some of the 2021 Abbe Museum Indian Market artists, learning more about them, their process and their body of work. In addition to spotlighting artists, Digital AMIM will include hourly performances and educational programming.

New this year is a Friday evening Kick-Off Party, beginning at 5 p.m. on May 14. Event-goers will be welcomed to the weekend’s activities by Chris Newell and performances from two artists, Firefly the Hybrid (Penobscot) and Jennifer Pictou (Mi’kmaq). At the end of both evenings at 7 p.m., there will be a film showing as part of the annual Indigenous Film Festival that takes place alongside the Market.

“This year’s Digital AMIM will have new artists, new ways to interact, and new performances,” said Newell, “We invite the world to virtually join us in Bar Harbor, Maine for this amazing event!”

The Museum will communicate more details about Digital AMIM on its website www.abbemuseum.org/digitalamim, including information about the schedule and participating artists. Here you will also find artist profiles, which will introduce you to all of the artists accepted into this year’s Abbe Museum Indian Market ahead of the digital event.