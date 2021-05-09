ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about supporting pollinators and their habitats from 6–7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26.

“Supporting Pollinators in Your Landscape” will focus on native pollinators and their habitat needs, with tips for plant selection, and design and maintenance of established gardens, with pollinators in mind. Phil Fanning, a UMaine assistant professor of entomology, and Emma Erler, a UNH Extension landscape and greenhouse horticulture field specialist, will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/spring-gardening-series-supporting-pollinators-in-your-landscape/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the fourth in a six-part spring gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through June for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.