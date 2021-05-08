SOFTBALL
Bangor 18, Cony 5
At Bangor, Friday
Bangor (3-1) top hitters: Emmie Streams triple, 2 doubles, single, 6 RBI; Taylor Coombs double, 2 singles; Cassidy Ireland 2 singles 3 stolen bases; Lydia Chase 3 singles, 3 RBI; winning pitcher: Lane Barron 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk; Cony (0-4) top hitters: Alivia St. Peter single, Catelyn Fairbrother-White single; pitcher: Brianna Madore 8 strikeouts, 7 walks
Cony 000 05 — 5 2 5
Bangor 065 25 — 18 15 4
L. Barron, Smith (5) and Streams; Madore and Webber
BASEBALL
Hodgdon 18, Washburn 4
At Hodgdon, Saturday
Hodgdon top hitters: Kameryn Matheson double, 2 singles, 3 runs; Elijah Matheson doubled, 2 singles, 3 runs; Brock Thompson triple, single; Washburn top hitters: Aidan Churchill 2 singles, 2 runs; Julien Echevarria double, single
Bangor Christian 10, Schenck 1
At East Millinocket, Friday
Bangor Christian top hitters: K. Roberts 4 singles, 2 RBI; J. Libby triple, single; winning pitcher: R. Libby 3-hitter, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks; Schenck top hitters: R. Lyons single
Schenck 13, Greenville 8
At East Millinocket, Friday
Schenck top hitters: Jesse Stanley 3 singles, 3 RBI; Isaac Adams 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 stolen bases; winning pitcher: Keegan Cottle 10 strikeouts, 4 walks; Greenville top hitters: Ethan Pratt single, 2 RBI; Dom Murray single, 2 RBI
So. Aroostook 11, Van Buren 0
At Van Buren, Friday
Southern Aroostook top hitters: Noah Hodgkins 2 doubles, Chris Caswell double, 2 singles, 3 runs; winning pitcher: Caswell 3 innings, 6 strikeouts; Van Buren top hitters: Eric Laplante double and Brady Laplante single; pitchers: Noah Martin, Rudy Quinonez