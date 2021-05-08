Credit: Stock image / Pixabay

SOFTBALL

Bangor 18, Cony 5

At Bangor, Friday

Bangor (3-1) top hitters: Emmie Streams triple, 2 doubles, single, 6 RBI; Taylor Coombs double, 2 singles; Cassidy Ireland 2 singles 3 stolen bases; Lydia Chase 3 singles, 3 RBI; winning pitcher: Lane Barron 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk; Cony (0-4) top hitters: Alivia St. Peter single, Catelyn Fairbrother-White single; pitcher: Brianna Madore 8 strikeouts, 7 walks

Cony 000 05 — 5 2 5

Bangor 065 25 — 18 15 4

L. Barron, Smith (5) and Streams; Madore and Webber

BASEBALL

Hodgdon 18, Washburn 4

At Hodgdon, Saturday

Hodgdon top hitters: Kameryn Matheson double, 2 singles, 3 runs; Elijah Matheson doubled, 2 singles, 3 runs; Brock Thompson triple, single; Washburn top hitters: Aidan Churchill 2 singles, 2 runs; Julien Echevarria double, single

Bangor Christian 10, Schenck 1

At East Millinocket, Friday

Bangor Christian top hitters: K. Roberts 4 singles, 2 RBI; J. Libby triple, single; winning pitcher: R. Libby 3-hitter, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks; Schenck top hitters: R. Lyons single

Schenck 13, Greenville 8

At East Millinocket, Friday

Schenck top hitters: Jesse Stanley 3 singles, 3 RBI; Isaac Adams 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 stolen bases; winning pitcher: Keegan Cottle 10 strikeouts, 4 walks; Greenville top hitters: Ethan Pratt single, 2 RBI; Dom Murray single, 2 RBI

So. Aroostook 11, Van Buren 0

At Van Buren, Friday

Southern Aroostook top hitters: Noah Hodgkins 2 doubles, Chris Caswell double, 2 singles, 3 runs; winning pitcher: Caswell 3 innings, 6 strikeouts; Van Buren top hitters: Eric Laplante double and Brady Laplante single; pitchers: Noah Martin, Rudy Quinonez

Avatar

Pete Warner

Pete is a Bangor native who graduated from Bangor High School, Class of 1980. He earned a B.S. in Journalism (Advertising) from the University of Maine in 1986. He has been a full-time member of the Bangor...