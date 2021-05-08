BANGOR, Maine — The window is closing soon for Maine hunters who want to apply for a chance to bag a moose.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is taking online applications to participate in the moose permit lottery until May 13. The lottery usually attracts tens of thousands of applications from hunters.

Biologists in Maine have also proposed increasing the number of moose permits by more than 10 percent this year. That would result in a total of nearly 3,500 permits. The additional permits would be concentrated in northern Maine.

The moose lottery permit drawing is scheduled to take place on June 12. The hunt takes place in the fall.