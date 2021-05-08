Teens to Trails was awarded a $4,000 grant by Bangor Savings Bank Foundation’s Community Matters More, a community wide vote-in program which is designed to support nonprofits throughout Maine and parts of New Hampshire. The award comes at a pivotal time for Teens to Trails, whose mission is to connect Maine high school students to life-changing outdoor experiences.

Aligning with this idea, the Maine Legislature recently passed a joint resolution supporting all Maine youth outdoors to increase student well-being, performance, and connection to natural resources in their communities. With this resolution passing, coupled with Maine’s recognition as a national leader in outdoor learning, Teens to Trails mission is more prominent than ever.

Alicia Heyburn, executive director at Teens to Trails, said, “Spending time outdoors has powerful academic as well as social and emotional benefits for youth. In addition to being just plain fun, time together outdoors increases students’ motivation, leadership and critical thinking abilities and builds connections between classroom content and what happens in work and life.”

Teens to Trails will use the Bangor Savings grant to support travel for at least 10 high school outdoor clubs to take a trip of their dreams such as white water rafting the Kennebec, hiking in the White Mountains, canoeing with a Registered Maine Guide or even gold panning. To learn how to start an outdoor club at your school contact http://www.teenstotrails.org.