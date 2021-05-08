HALLOWELL – NAMI Maine, a statewide nonprofit organization providing education, support and advocacy for people living with mental illness and their families, continues to provide online mental health support through ongoing support groups and occasional education programs.

NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition.

NAMI Family Support Group is a peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition.





NAMI’s support groups are unique because they follow a structured model to ensure all group participants have an opportunity to be heard and to get what they need. All NAMI Maine groups are designed for adults (18-plus) and are led by trained volunteers who are affected by their own or a family member’s mental health condition.

Click at https://www.namimaine.org/supportgroups to see a listing of all NAMI Maine online support groups.

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free eight-session education program taught by NAMI Maine volunteers who have lived experience as a family member of someone with mental illness. The power of the program is families helping families.

During NAMI Family-to-Family courses, family members learn about supporting a loved one with compassion, coping with worry and stress, current treatments and therapies, and advocating for their family member.

The next NAMI Family-to-Family course is being offered Tuesdays from 6-8:30 p.m. June 8 to July 27 Go to https://www.namimaine.org/events/f2f6821 to learn more and/or register for this course.

NAMI Maine is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI Maine provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. For information about NAMI Maine programs and services, visit namimaine.org.