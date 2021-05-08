BELFAST – Our Town Belfast announced the selection of five artists for its “Unique As Belfast” crosswalk art project following final approval by the Belfast City Council on Tuesday evening. The project is inspired by previous related projects downtown. For many years the crosswalk from the Colonial Theatre to City hall has been painted with “movie stars”. In 2017 the Pedestrian, Biking, and Hiking Committee installed paintings of chicken feet in the two crosswalks from Main Street to Washington Street.

Our Town Belfast issued a call for artist proposals utilizing the theme “As Unique as Belfast”. The selection committee received over 30 one of kind proposals and narrowed the submissions to five finalists. These five selected artists will receive a $600 stipend for the design and installation. The goal of the project is to add artwork to five of the city’s downtown crosswalks while increasing visibility and safety and creating visual interest.

“We were thrilled with the number and quality of submissions, it made for a difficult decision-making process for the committee”, explained Our Town Belfast Board Member and Design Committee Chair Pegi Miller, “we were also pleased to have such a great selection committee with representation from Waterfall Arts, Belfast’s Bicycle, Pedestrian and Biking Committee and members of the Belfast City Council”, Miller further explained.





The project is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Community Foundation’s, Maine Expansion Arts Fund grant. Our Town Belfast will provide all materials and volunteer assistance with the installation and a stipend to the artist. Artists will begin the installation of their art in the coming weeks. The goal is to have all work completed prior to Memorial Day, depending on the weather.

Each crosswalk was selected, and approved by Belfast City Council, based on the visibility and proximity to The Park on Main Street. The Park on Main Street has been an ongoing project of the Our Town Belfast design committee. The goal for that space is to create opportunities for community interaction in the heart of our downtown. Adding artwork to these existing crosswalks will allow the promotion of these artists and their artworks by capitalizing on the existing traffic via car, bike, and on foot.

Artists selected include:

Samantha Maheu – Searsmont

Annadeene Fowler – Belfast

Ashley Megquire – Belmont

Kristyne Sanderson – Belfast

Marcie Jan Bronstein – Belfast



OUR TOWN BELFAST is a community-driven and nationally accredited Main Street organization whose mission is to grow and sustain our historic downtown while celebrating our unique cultural heritage.

We believe in supporting local businesses, honoring our heritage through historic preservation, and bringing together the community to make downtown Belfast a better place to live, work and play.

Our Town Belfast envisions a vibrant future in which our waterfront, commercial district, treasured historic buildings, and outdoor public spaces are alive with activity.