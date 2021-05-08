AUGUSTA — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the annual St. Michael School and Travis Mills Walk-A-Thon, originally scheduled for May 5, will now be held on Wednesday, May 19. Pledges and donations will continue to be accepted through May 19. For more information about the event, email jennsparda1@gmail.com or legalboxerz@hotmail.com.

“On May 19, students will participate in a day of walking, running, completing an obstacle course, and enjoying other fun activities,” said Kevin Cullen, principal of St. Michael School. “In addition to the running, walking and activities, students will be collecting items to donate to military service members stationed away from their families, writing thank you notes to our service members, and creating flags to hang up for the day of the event.”

“This fundraiser is so important, not only to support our community and our foundation, but it teaches our kids about the military service men and women who are supporting our country every single day,” said Jaime Schorr, a co-chair of the walk-a-thon.





“I can’t wait to be there to celebrate with you guys,” Mills said in a video to students, staff, and participants. “It’s going to be a great year for us. We’re just so excited that you are able to still put this on. I can’t thank you enough.”

Mills, a retired United States Army Staff Sergeant of the 82nd Airborne, is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was wounded by an improvised explosive device during his third tour in Afghanistan in 2012. During his recovery, Mills discovered a passion for inspiring fellow wounded servicemen and women. He founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization, formed to benefit and assist wounded and injured veterans and their families. He has traveled around the country as a motivational speaker, inspiring thousands to overcome life’s challenges and defy odds. In 2015 his book “Tough as They Come” was published.

All proceeds from the walk-a-thon benefit the school and the Travis Mills Foundation.