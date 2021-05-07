Jeremy Swayman is thoroughly enjoying life in the National Hockey League.

The rookie goaltender, a former University of Maine All-American and Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalist, is happy to have helped the NHL’s Boston Bruins earn a Stanley Cup playoff berth.

Swayman, a fourth-round draft pick (111th overall) of the Bruins in 2017, has compiled a 7-2 record with a sparkling 1.44 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage. He has held opponents to two goals or less in eight of his nine starts and allowed three in the other one.





He picked up the victory Thursday night with 15 saves in Boston’s 4-0 win over the New York Rangers.

The 22-year-old Swayman said it has been special to contribute since being called up, but he remains focused on the big picture.

“I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win,” said Swayman, who in 2020 won the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s best goalie.

“This is a dream come true. I am excited to be a part of this group,” Swayman said. “I am incredibly happy to be here.”

The Bruins believe they can do something special this season, a thought that was magnified when they acquired forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar and defenseman Mike Reilly at the trade deadline.

“We have a lot of confidence and rightfully so,” Swayman said.

One aspect of Swayman’s game that has been noticed by head coach Bruce Cassidy is his cool, calm demeanor even when he is under siege.

“I think everyone would agree that goalies who are aggressive and under control generally have a lot of success if they can mix the two well,” Cassidy said in an interview with the New England Sports Network. “So, that’s what I see.

“I see a guy that doesn’t get flustered. He’s not barking at the referees or coming to the bench or whatnot. He just seems very composed in there, no matter what happens.”

Swayman was 8-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .933 save percentage with the AHL’s Providence Bruins before being called up due to an injury to Tuukka Rask. Backup Jaroslav Halak subsequently was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Halak has since returned and on Tuesday started his first game since April 3 and made 17 saves but suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

“I strive to stay even-keeled. I try not to get too high or too low. At the end of the day, it’s just another game,” Swayman said.

He said making the jump to the NHL, with a quicker pace to the game, has required a significant adjustment.

“Everybody sees the ice well and they are patient. The most dangerous guy on the ice isn’t the guy with the puck. You have to focus on reading [situations] and you can’t get overextended,” Swayman said.

He credits Bruins goalies coach Bob Essensa, former UMaine All-American Mike Dunham, Boston’s goalie development director, and UMaine goalie coach Alfie Michaud with aiding his success.

Swayman pointed out that Essensa has coached two Vezina Trophy winners in Rask and Tim Thomas.

When Swayman earned his first NHL shutout, a 3-0 win over the New York Islanders, Michaud brought his family to the game.

“That was special,” Swayman said. “[Michaud’s] one of the best goalie coaches in the country.”

The native of Anchorage, Alaska, said Rask and Halak have helped him as have his other teammates.

Swayman is glad the late Red Gendron had the opportunity to see him pick up his first NHL win before the UMaine head coach died suddenly on April 9.

“I wouldn’t be where I am now without him. He was a great role model,” Swayman said. “He really cared about all of us and believed in us. And he worked just as hard as we did.”

Swayman said he watches a lot of video and continues to work relentlessly in practice as he strives to improve all aspects of his game.

“If you aren’t getting better, you’re getting worse,” he said.

He has been inundated with calls, texts and emails from well-wishers. Swayman feels bad that he hasn’t been able to respond to all of them because he has been so busy.

He said playing three seasons at UMaine in a great league like Hockey East was critical in his development. He will always fondly remember his last game in a UMaine uniform, a 48-save performance in a 1-0 victory over Providence on “Seniors Night” in 2020.

The postseason was canceled due to the pandemic.

“That was one of the better games of my college career,” he said. “I loved it.”

Rask will probably be the starter in the playoffs but Swayman will be ready if he is called upon. His play appears to have created some doubt about whether he or Halak will be the backup.

When he isn’t at the rink, Swayman spends a lot of time in his hotel room.

“I have been living out of the same suitcase for two months now,” he said.

But he’s not complaining.