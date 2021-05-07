Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center announced on Friday morning that its coronavirus vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor has administered more than 100,000 vaccine doses.

The milestone, reached Thursday afternoon, comes as vaccination rates rise throughout the state, with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that approximately 50 percent of the state has received a final dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah authorized clinics to provide no-appointment vaccinations at the end of April, and the Cross Insurance Center clinic has been providing vaccines to walk-in patients.

The clinic is scheduled to move to the Northern Light Health Center, located at 885 Union St. in Bangor, by the end of May. The clinic ended its administration of first-dose shots on Thursday, but will continue to provide second-dose vaccinations.