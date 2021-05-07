Acadia Federal Credit Union, with eight branches throughout northern and eastern Maine, is pleased to announce that Joey Cannan has been hired as executive vice president of the financial institution.

Cannan will assist Acadia FCU’s president/CEO in the management of operations and financial performance of the organization. In addition, he will be responsible for overseeing the work of the senior leadership team to ensure that policies and programs promote sound credit union operations and management.

“I am extremely pleased that we were able to recruit someone with Joey’s background and qualifications to work out of our Bangor area branches,” said David Desjardins, president/CEO of Acadia FCU. “Our southern branches will now have an executive management presence that was previously lacking. I am also excited that he has a personal connection to our northern branches, having grown up in the St. John Valley. I look forward to working with him and the rest of our team as we move Acadia forward to bigger and better things for our members.”





Cannan brings 25 years of banking and mortgage industry experience to Acadia FCU. Over the last 10 years, he held various management positions with Bangor Savings Bank, his most recent role as senior vice president and director of operations. He holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from New England School of Finance and a master of business administration degree from Maine’s Husson University.

“I strongly believe that credit unions play a critical role in the success of the communities they serve,” said Cannan. “I couldn’t be happier to join an organization that has demonstrated an intense commitment to the success of their members, employees, and communities. I was fortunate to grow up in the St. John Valley where the people, values, and strong social connections shaped me into who I am. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to directly contribute to the people and communities that Acadia serve.”

Born and raised in Madawaska, Cannan is a 25-year resident of Bangor and father of four. He is the chairperson of the Penobscot County Junior Achievement board, has been involved in several youth sports organizations through the years, and is an active community volunteer. He enjoys traveling, hiking, and expanding his skills and knowledge.



Cannan officially stepped into his role as executive vice president on April 19 and can be reached at the Broadway branch by phone at 207-992-0101 extension.665 or by email at jcannan@acadiafcu.org.