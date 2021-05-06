The Bangor High School Rams came out swinging the bats on Thursday.

The Class A Rams erupted for nine hits and eight runs through the first three innings and went on to post a 9-3 victory over Class B Old Town at the Bangor High field.

The Rams (2-1) sandwiched three-run first and third innings around a two-run second inning to build an 8-0 lead and rode the four-hit pitching of junior righty Lane Barron to their second win in three games.





Old Town fell to 4-1.

Junior third baseman Rae Barron homered, singled twice and drove in three runs to lead Bangor. Sophomore center fielder Taylor Coombs (two RBI) and sophomore catcher Emmie Streams (RBI) each doubled and singled.

Senior first baseman Lydia Chase contributed two singles and an RBI.

Bangor used a pair of two-out hits to score its three first-inning runs.

Lane Barron drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a two-out, ground-ball single to left by Ashley Schultz. Rae Barron drove in her twin sister when she bounced a single just beyond the lunge of second baseman Logan Gardner.

Coombs followed by lining the first pitch she saw from Raegan Glidden for a two-run double over center fielder Miranda Leclair’s head.

“A lot of players will wait and watch the first pitch but the best pitch a pitcher is going to throw is going to be that first pitch right down the middle and I’m always ready to hit it,” Coombs said. “I didn’t think it would carry like that but I hit it on the sweet spot.”

Lydia Chase jumpstarted the second-inning rally by blooping a single into center field. Streams doubled off the fence in left-center to drive her home. Streams stole third and scored on Jenna Smith’s grounder to second.

Rae Barron belted a homer to left to open the third and Coombs followed with a sharp single to left, then stole second and third. She scored when Cassidy Ireland walked and kept running to second, drawing a throw that allowed Coombs to race home from third.

Chase delivered Ireland with a base hit to center.

Bangor added a run in the sixth when singles by the Barron twins sandwiched one by Jenna Smith.

“This is our best game so far. We were all focused and excited and ready to play,” Rae Barron said.

Lane Barron cruised through the first six innings, allowing just one hit.

But the Coyotes reached her for three runs in the seventh on singles by Glidden and Delani McLaughlin, Abbie Roy’s line-drive RBI double, a wild pitch and an error.

Barron finished with nine strikeouts and two walks. She threw 108 pitches, 70 for strikes.

“My spins were working real well and I did a good job mixing up everything,” Lane Barron said. “The team did a good job. It was a total team win. Everybody played a part.”

“Everybody hit pretty well today. It was our best hitting game of the year,” Coombs said.

Emma Crews tossed three innings of three-hit, one-run relief for the Coyotes with four strikeouts.