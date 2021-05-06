SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will be offering free grab-and-go activity kits this month for children themed around identifying and pressing wildflowers blooming in May and June. This month’s kit will include materials to make a simple flower press and crafts with pressed flowers, including flower suncatchers, glass candle votives, and a bookmark. Educational handouts about the parts of a flower, common Maine wildflowers and project instructions will be included, as well as some wildflower seeds to scatter in your yard.

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. To request a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After receiving a confirmation email, families can pick up their kits from May 19-31 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.

To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.