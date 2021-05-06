AUGUSTA — Medical assistant programs at Maine’s community colleges hold seven of the top 10 rankings for Best Medical Assistant Schools in Maine in 2021, according to new data released by findmedicalassistantprograms.org.

Eastern Maine Community College’s medical assistant program is ranked #1 in Maine by findmedicalassistantprograms.org. The group ranks the state’s best medical assistant schools based on cost, type of school, financial aid, placement and counseling services, student-faculty ratio, number of courses and retention rate.

“This is another honor for the outstanding medical assistant programs at Maine’s community colleges across the state. Maine’s medical community is in desperate need of these skilled workers and these are good jobs. We’re working to expand these programs and enroll more medical assisting students to meet that demand, while ensuring graduates are well-prepared for these important jobs,” said Janet Sortor, vice president and chief academic officer for the Maine Community College System.





Medical assistants work with medical professionals at hospitals, clinics and other medical offices to make sure everything runs smoothly and freeing up doctors to see more patients. They have a wide range of duties, which can include assisting with exams and surgical procedures, taking vital signs, administering injections, performing electrocardiograms, processing insurance and billing, and scheduling appointments.

Medical assisting programs at Maine’s community colleges and their rank:

Eastern Maine Community College ranked #1

Kennebec Valley Community College ranked #2

Southern Maine Community College ranked #3

York County Community College ranked #4

Washington County Community College ranked #5

Northern Maine Community College ranked #6

Central Maine Community College ranked #9

All seven colleges offer a two-year associate degree program in medical assisting. Eastern Maine, Kennebec Valley and Southern Maine community colleges also offer a one-year medical assisting certificate program.

Medical assistants in Maine earn an average of $37,640, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The demand for medical assistants is projected to grow 19 percent from 2019 to 2029, which is “much faster than the average of all occupations,” according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Health care is the largest program area for Maine’s community colleges, with about 2,100 students currently studying in the allied health professions. There are approximately 400 students in medical assistant programs.