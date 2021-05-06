BANGOR – Husson University announced today that three Maine residents have been named this year’s valedictorians. Christine E. Bratcher, Natalie C. Rickards and Ariana K. Wortman all completed their degrees with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

“Our three valedictorians and four salutatorians are all Husson University academic success stories,” said Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA. “Becoming a valedictorian requires a special dedication to excellence. It takes hard work and a willingness to pursue a higher personal standard of academic distinction. I extend my congratulations to all of these students as they embark on the next step in their professional journey.”

Christine Bratcher is from Bucksport. She is graduating with a bachelor of science in business administration.





Patten resident Natalie Rickards is graduating with one degree and three certificates. During her time at Husson, she completed a bachelor of science in legal studies with a pre-law concentration, a paralegal studies certificate, an advanced civil practice paralegal certificate and an advanced criminal practice paralegal certificate.

Ariana K. Wortman completed a bachelor of science in elementary education degree. She is from Oxbow.

In addition to the three valedictorians, Husson University will recognize four salutatorians this year. The four individuals being recognized at this year’s Commencement event all had 3.992 GPAs.

Salutatorian Andrew R. Hallinan is from Boothbay Harbor. He will be graduating from Husson University with a bachelor of science in business administration.

Adam Joseph LaFleur is graduating with a bachelor of science in mass communications with a concentration in sports journalism. LaFleur’s hometown is Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Salutatorian Alexander M. Sedore is graduating with two degrees and four certificates. During his time at Husson University, he completed both a bachelor of science in hospitality and tourism management and a master of business administration with a concentration in hospitality and tourism management. In addition, Sedore completed two undergraduate certificates and two graduate certificates. At the undergraduate level, he earned certificates in accounting and sales. In addition, he earned graduate certificates in data analytics and healthcare management. Sedore is from Ellsworth.

With two degrees and two certificates, Emma Claire Wallace rounds off this year’s class of salutatorians. Wallace is from Phippsburg and completed a bachelor of science in criminal justice as well as a master of science in criminal justice administration. Adding to her academic achievements, Wallace completed a paralegal certificate and an advanced criminal practice paralegal certificate.

All seven of these individuals will be recognized for their academic accomplishments along with the rest of the Class of 2021 at Husson University’s 122nd annual Commencement Exercises, on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dr. John W. Winkin Sports Complex. The 10 a.m. Commencement ceremony will be for students who have completed master’s degrees, doctoral degrees and/or graduate certificates while the 2 p.m. Commencement ceremony will be for all undergraduate students.

Husson’s graduation ceremonies will recognize individuals who have completed their degrees from Husson University’s College of Business, College of Health and Pharmacy, College of Science and Humanities, and the New England School of Communications (NESCom). This year, Husson University will award over 838 degrees to 743 graduates.