Maine’s attorney general is joining more than 20 other state attorneys general to halt bankruptcy proceedings pertaining to the proposed Sackler family opioid settlement.

The Sacklers have offered to forfeit control of the bankrupt drug company Purdue Pharma, and more than $4 billion, in an attempt to protect their remaining finances from further legal action.

The company pleaded guilty to criminal conduct for furthering the opioid epidemic while failing to disclose the addictive effects of their drug Oxycontin.





Frey and 23 other attorneys general have filed a brief intended to block the Sackler family from using bankruptcy to shield their remaining fortune.

If the deal is approved, states would no longer be able to sue the Sackler family or seek further public protections.

The next court hearing on the matter is scheduled for May 12.

