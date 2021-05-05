Grade 12, highest honors: Cathryn Archer, Cameron Avery, Keely Becker, Justin Bishop, Layla Blackie, Kacia Bouchard, Samuel Brown, Sophie Charles, Gloria Cookson, Casey Downs, Garrett Engstrom, Tanner Evans, Kyle Feero, Colby Folsom, Makenzie Gomm, William Grange, Andrew Haas, Karina Hannon, Cassie Harris, Seth Haverlock, Nicholas Higgins, Zoey Ireland, Madison King, Roy Koneff, Jack Larsen, Sidney Leavitt, Miranda LeClair, Brandon Lefrancois, Lacey Lucas, Eliza McPhee, Kiran Morrill, Lauren Morrill, Mallie O’Meara, Isabella Pare, Austin Proudfoot, Ethan Pushor, Devan Rand, Madyson Redding, Nathan Regan, Abbie Roy, Matthew Seymour, Hannah Sirois, Mia Smith, Natalie Storman, Noel Stormann, Nicholas Sullivan, Taylor Sullivan, Elizabeth Thibeault and Tiffany Yanush; high honors: Micah Betters, Nathan Bickford, Payton Cody, Jacob Corson, Samantha Cousins, Mercedes Creighton, Genesis Edwards, Colby Frenette, Bradley Frizzell, Anthony Harrington, Haidee Hodsdon, Sierra Holmes, Caden Jackson, Hailey LeClair, Delani Mclaughlin, Olivia Merenberg, Matthew Preble, Hannah Richards, Donavan Sharp, Meghan Small, Canyon Smith, Kade Snyder, Garrett Stoup and Wyatt Thomas; honors: Hunter Barnes, Jeremiah-David Boyce, Raegan Glidden, Miyah Hall, Shawn Hoogterp, Nathaniel Jackson, Ethan LeClair, Lacy Mayo, Aaron McKenney, John Reinzo, Mackenzie Saucier, Devin Soule and Riley Tibbits.

Grade 11, highest honors: Philip Alyokhin, Madelyn Arsenault, Madilyn Baker, Alison Boise, Eden Bouchard, Kilee Bradeen, Killian Burns, Maxwell Chapman, Chelsey Cote, Elizabeth Curtis, Mariah Dutton, Avery Ell, Emma Ellis, Madelynn Emerson, Logan Gardner, Dylan Girouard, Kylie Hornberger, Kaymi Hunt, Choyce Lewey, Sydney Loring, Connor McCannell, Austyn Moores, Nevaeh Parsons, Rhiannon Pete, Walker Phillips, Saurav Pokhrel, Juliann Preble, Rayshan Quinones, Aidan Rand, Synara Robinson, Jayda Roy, Brooklyn-Rose Sale, Abigail Shorette, Ashley Talcove, Izabelle Trefts, Peyton Vose and Star Wickett; highest honors: Chloe Albert, Elizabeth Carey, Vanessa Caron, Jaycob Hannan, Ryan Kelley, Mya Lavin, Brandon Madden, Hailee McCoy, Alison Milton, Phoebe Sanborn, Dylan Sandberg, Keir Shaffer, Harrison Smith, Lexi Thibodeau, Emma Tupper, Kamoi Turner, Jessie Wang and Samuel Woodin; honors: Paige Bell, Jayden Brawn, Elizabeth Byers, Colby Chambers, Kayla Ciampi, Mariah Cummings, Michael Eastman, Joshua Garland, Quinton Hernandez, Autumn Levasseur, Thomas Lyons, Zander Moir, Blaine Murray, Kyle Paradis, Dakota Pinkham, Kena Ransom, Noah Thibodeau, Cole Thomas, Kimberly Thompson and Carvil Turner.

Grade 10, highest honors: Zachary Anthony, Natalie Baker, Aidan Black, Natalie Blockburger, Isabella Bouchard, Logan Brown, Gabrielle Cody, Jordan Craft, Izabella Damboise, James Dumond, Keeara Dutton, Addyson Feero, Gabriel Gifford, Spencer Gordon, Hailey Hamel, Isabella Harrington, Emily Harris, Joshua Harvey, Eva Holt, Kayleigh Johnston, Andrew Koch, Conner May, Benjamin McPhee, Olivia Neely, Sophia Nepton, Keegan Plourde, Cassidy Rackliffe, Dominique Reinzo, Anna Roach, Benjamin Roby, Pericles Rondo, Brooke Ross, Olivia Small, Jordan Spencer, Patrick Sylantys, Abigail Talon, Grace Willey, Myah Worster and Katelyn Young; high honors: Jack Austin, Hailey Bard, Ian Bouchard, Abigail Brawn, Braydon Brown, Isaiah Buxton, James Cote, Xander Doty, Taylor Dow, Evan Dubay, Morgan Forrest, Michele Francis, Isabel Frontera, Savannah Hamel, Colby Hatch, Summer Norman, Andre Paradis, Hailee Pelletier, Bennett Richmond, Keyara Russell, Noah Slauenwhite, Elijah Strickland, Lea-Rae Whiteley, Lily Young and Wyatt Byther; honors: Jorden Cote, Sebastian Cyr, Zander Dana, Justin Davis, Carson Ellis, Corbin Flewelling, Daysin Gallant, Zackary Gallant, Dylan Gifford, Lyndsay Jackson, Jordan Kalel, Trista Kitchen, Autumn Kneeland, Daymion McComb, Lucas Moore, Jacob Story, Joshua Story, Abigail Swedberg, Hunter Theriault, Nathan Tibbits, Frank Varrelmann, Kayleigh Wagner and Isabel Young.



Grade nine, highest honors: Laith Al-Fdeilat, Josephine Bishop, Logan Black, Allen Bond, Marcus Clark, Morgan Davis, Alexis Degrasse, Taylor Dellechiaie, Benjamin Dickey, Megan Dupuis, Bohdi Ellis, Makayla Emerson, Brianna Engstrom, Saige Evans, River Felcman, Danica Flewelling, Brady Fournier, Peter Harrington, Steven Harrington, Nickolas Jameson, Ayla Lawrence, Jackson Lizzotte, Livia Lynch, Haylie Madden, Brendan Mahaney, Lilly Mitchell, Sophie Morin, Noah Nickerson, Aiden Palmer, Destiney Peavey, Owen Rand, Avery Redding, Ethan Roach, Karma Ruggeri, Jenelle Sanchez, Charlotte Smallwood, Brea Smickle, Caleb Smith, Bryan Spencer, Sidney Staples, Theodore Stoup, Emma Trefts, Preston Vose and Zoe Yerxa; high honors: Allie Baker, Krisalyn Booker, Matthew Brawn, Danica Brown, Evan Closson, Dylan Davis, Ian Dutra, Cadence Freeman, Aiden Gomm, Triston Hamm, Daisy Hustus, Martie LeClair, Emma Lucas, Bryson Madden, Brayden Porter, Norah Sanborn, Carter Sevigny, Emma Sirois, Ryan Sockabasin, Brittany Stoddard and Grayson Thibeault; honors: Kayden Aucoin, Jessica Best, Jacob Brain-Busby, Benjamin Brown, Anakin Calabrese, Angelique Calabrese, Cadence Chase, Tyson Connolly, Liam Donelan, Janice Green, Russell Hovencamp, Kyle Jackson, Kaylee Lagasse, Noelle Lefay-Williams, Ariana Murray, Gracelyn Newenham, Jaden Powers, Isaac Tinkle and Caidyn Walker.