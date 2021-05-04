SOFTBALL

MDI 15, Brewer 9

At Brewer, Monday

Mount Desert Island (3-1) top hitters: Olivia Gray single, 2 doubles, 4 runs; Grace Horner 2 singles, double, 3 RBI; Mollie Gray 2 singles, 4 runs; Addy Boyce 2 singles, 3 runs; winning pitcher: Addy Boyce; Brewer (0-2) top hitters: Mia Cattan 3 singles, Jaiden Williams 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Hannah Reed 2 singles, 3 runs

MDI 401 106 3 — 15 10 5

Brewer 102 501 0 — 9 6 3





Boyce and O. Gray; Morgan Downs, Laura Stewart (6) and Reed

BASEBALL

PVHS 16, Schenck 0

At East Millinocket, Monday

Penobscot Valley (4-1) top hitters: Alex Tash 3 singles, 2 RBI, 4 stolen bases; Bryce Seeley RBI triple, Cameron Zugelder 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Gabe Castonguay 3-run double; pitchers: Cameron Zugelder, Isaac Doore combined, 5-inning no-hitter, 9 strikeouts, 7 walks; Schenck (1-4)

Lee Acad. 13, Stearns 3

At Lee, Monday

Lee Academy (3-1-1) top hitters: Andrew Glidden 2 singles, 2 RBI; Luca Zanotta 2 singles, 2 RBI; Stearns (4-1) top hitters: Michael Clark 2 singles, 2 stolen bases

Stearns 102 00 — 3 3 4

Lee Acad 129 1x — 13 9 3

Clark , C. Shearer (3), Morris (3) and Clements; Smith , Et. Allard (5) and Ea. Allard

BOYS TENNIS

Ellsworth (4-1) 4, Bangor (0-3) 1

At Bangor, Monday

Singles: Ben Osterlin (E) def. Nate Tardy 8-1, Tate Carter (E) def. Cyrus Blake 8-3, Sam Thiagarajan (B) def. Eli Powels 8-2; doubles: Koa Barrett-Kai Barrett (E) def. Roman Johnson-Quentin Gabe 8-1; Dallas Flood-Everett Huckins (E) def. Ben LeRoy-Luke Saucier 8-2

Calais 5, Woodland 0

At Woodland, Monday

Singles: JD Turner (C) def. Cole Dunphy 8-1, Luke Furtek (C) def. Alden Bacon 8-0, Jerry Harmon (C) by forfeit; doubles: Kaden Small-Jeremy Turner (C) by forfeit, Ben Goode-Charlie Bitar (C) by forfeit

GIRLS TENNIS

Calais 5, Woodland 0

At Woodland, Monday

Singles: Danielle White (C) def. Mykalah Howard 8-5, Madison Stanley (C) def. Kadance Ward 8-2, Katie Bitar (C) by forfeit; doubles: Laura Edgerly-Emma Saunders (C) by forfeit, Carlotta Cavazzina-Cadance Braughton (C) by forfeit