If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

The Maine Legislature is set to consider a proposal designed to prevent housing and employment discrimination against domestic violence victims.

The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee has approved the proposal from Democratic Sen. Donna Bailey. The proposal amends the Maine Human Rights Act to make sure that domestic violence victims who seek a protection from abuse order via court are not discriminated against when they seek housing and employment, supporters said.





Andrea Mancuso, the public policy director of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, said during a public hearing that several states “have taken similar steps to address these types of discrimination against survivors by modifications to their human rights statutes.”

The proposal will next next be considered by the House and Senate.