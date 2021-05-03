Thanksgiving might be months away, but Maine’s hunters have turkeys on their minds.

Monday is the first day of the year for the spring wild turkey hunt. Spring turkey hunting takes place all over the country, and Maine is often home to a very active hunt.

The spring hunt runs through June 5. Hunters are allowed to take up to two bearded turkeys in most of the state, though they are limited to one bearded turkey in some parts of far northern Maine.





State officials encouraged turkey hunting last year because it coincided with the early weeks of the pandemic and is a socially distant pastime. There is also a fall wild turkey hunt.

Hunters are allowed to use archery, crossbows and shotguns to hunt turkeys.

Maine is home to tens of thousands of wild turkeys and likely has the largest population of the birds in New England.