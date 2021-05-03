The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that only 1 in 5 people below the age of 40 is vaccinated.

“I’m here to tell you that you should get the shot,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said. “Sadly, we’ve talked about just in the past week how two people in their 20s in Maine died from COVID-19.”

FEMA Media Relations Specialist Patrick Boland said the agency has seen a wide range of ages take advantage of the traveling clinic. The clinic was set up over the weekend at the Fryeburg fairgrounds where it seeks to attract more young people who otherwise would not have made the trip or felt motivated to go to a nearby clinic.

“The rural communities [are] going to suffer from this just like everyone else, so we don’t want anyone else to have to go through this terrible disease,” Boland said.