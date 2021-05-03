The Maine Treasury has announced that the state will participate in the United States Mint program to feature innovators from all 50 states on a new $1 coin.

Maine’s coin will be released in 2024, and the treasury is asking Mainers to help decide on the most impactful innovation or innovator to feature on the coin.

Treasurer Henry Beck encourages all members of the public to submit ideas to a review committee, who will then help Gov. Janet Mills to decide on the approval of the concept.





“We are excited to be involved and to be able to involve the public in the process of deciding the coin’s theme,” Beck said. “Maine is a diverse state with many innovators and innovations, all worthy of this type of recognition. It will be tough to make a decision.”

Written concept pitches will be accepted by mail, email or through the website portal until June 1.