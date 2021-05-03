Bangor Savings Bank has been rated the highest in the region for customer satisfaction, winning the award for the fourth time in a row.

The bank has received the highest marks in the J.D. Power Banking Satisfaction Survey six times since 2015.

The survey asks banking customers to identify their satisfaction with various aspects of their banking experience such as communication, advice and problem resolution. The banking satisfaction survey has been conducted by J.D. Power for 16 years, and helps to assess the strongest and weakest areas of a bank’s performance.





“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by our customers as delivering the highest level of satisfaction in New England, especially during a year of extraordinary hardships,” Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice said Monday. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and focus our entire team has on our customers’ experiences, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Last year, Bangor Savings opened two new locations and acquired Damariscotta Bank & Trust for $35 million. The expansion allowed the bank to grow its revenue and reach even more customers, and Bangor Savings now has more than $6 billion in assets.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation regularly donates money to community organizations and businesses, and in 2019, signed a five-year sponsorship agreement with the University of Maine athletics program to foster student engagement.

“It is important to us to really get to know our customers, create genuine connections, and develop long-lasting, personal relationships,” Montgomery-Rice said. “Because we have worked to build a bank that is innovative, creative, and most importantly, focused on people and relationships, our customers can depend on us to keep delivering on the promise we’ve been making for more than 169 years – that they truly matter more.”