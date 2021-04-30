A majority of the residents at the Women’s Center within the Maine Correctional Center in Windham have tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-four of the 36 prisoners currently residing at the women’s facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to a Maine Department of Corrections spokesperson.

The first positive case was detected at the center on April 21. On April 23, the department announced that the Maine Center for Disease Control was opening an outbreak investigation at the facility when four more prisoners tested positive.





Testing among staff and residents of the facility is continuing on a regular basis, according to the department.

A recent outbreak investigation at the Maine State Prison in Warren has been closed after all affected prisoners recovered and no new cases have been detected.