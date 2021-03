Maine State Prison announced on Wednesday that 12 people have now tested positive in an ongoing outbreak at the state’s largest prison. 11 are inmates, and one is a staff member awaiting confirmation through further testing.

The outbreak began last week, with the first reported case on March 16.

Inmates who are eligible under state criteria began receiving vaccinations this week, according to the Maine Department of Corrections. So far, the prison reports that 125 residents have been vaccinated.