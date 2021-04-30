The L.L. Bean flagship store in Freeport will be reopening for 24-hour service on Monday.

The main store, along with the Hunt and Fish store, will be expanding back to regular operations. The Home and Bike and Boat & Ski stores, also on the Freeport retail campus, will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The company made the decision to close its doors to the public last March, and L.L. Bean stores across the country have adapted to the coronavirus pandemic by offering curbside pickup and appointment shopping services.

The past year marks the first time that the flagship L.L. Bean store had been closed for more than 24 hours, and only the fifth time in the company’s history that the store had closed to the public.

As the company anticipates a return to normal business hours, it will establish seven new stores throughout New England and Canada.

Company officials announced that the Canadian expansion will establish four new stores in British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Alberta.

Three stores will be established in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York.

The expansion comes as the company saw its revenue rise in 2020 as people flocked outside to beat the pandemic blues.