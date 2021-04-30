U.S. Department of Education has named seven Maine students as semifinalists in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The national program recognizes seniors across the country as being among our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors.

“I am incredibly proud of the continued academic accomplishments of Maine students through the inevitable disruptions over the past year,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin. “I applaud these talented students on their well-deserved recognition and wish them the very best as they transition into the next exciting chapter of their lives.”

The semifinalist scholars are chosen on the basis of their accomplishments in many areas including academic and artistic success, career and technical fields, leadership, and involvement in school and the community. They represent excellence in education and are among the most accomplished youth in our country.





From nearly 3.6 million graduating high school seniors from across the country, over 6,500 students were identified as candidates in this program. 625 semifinalists were selected, seven of whom are from Maine.

Maine U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalists:

Harshini K. Chaganti

Scarborough High School

Devon Michael Hunter

John Bapst Memorial High School

Pedro Santiago Little-Siebold

Ellsworth High School

**Culiandra Rose Nero

Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School

Swetha Palaniappan

Cape Elizabeth High School

Wade F. Wahlig

Falmouth High School

Aislynn K Worden

Sanford High School

** Semifinalist for U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education

The semifinalists form the pool from which the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars will be chosen in May. Visit http://www.ed.gov/psp for the complete list of semifinalists across the country.