CARIBOU — The Caribou Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the Aroostook River Spring Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race on Saturday, May 15 on Lower Lyndon Street in Caribou. This 7.2-mile race will start at 10 a.m. and end at the Forbes Pit Boat Launch on the Fort Fairfield Road. Preregistration is open now, the first 75 participants to register will receive a T-shirt. Cash prizes awarded at the completion of the race.

For more, see the event page on Facebook.