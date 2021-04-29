CORINTH — Central High School is pleased to announce its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

Matt Albert is the valedictorian. Albert plans to attend the University of Maine next year and study chemical engineering. He has been an active member of the math team, Envirothon, Science club, NHS, soccer team and drama club. He served as the class president. Albert is also the recipient of the MPA Principal’s Award.

Olivia Rice is salutatorian. Rice plans to attend the University of Maine next year to study biology. She has been an active member of Upward Bound during her four years at Central High School.

Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. on the school’s field hockey field.