BASEBALL
Mattanawcook 8, Lee 8
At Lee
Mattanawcook Academy (0-3-1) top hitters: Jackson Sutherland 3 singles , Lance Wilcox 2 singles; Lee Academy (2-1-1) top hitters: Ethen Allard double, single, Ethan Linscott 2 singles
MA 010 410 20 — 8 8 5
LA 034 001 00 — 8 7 5
Sutherland, Hainer (4) and Hainer, Sutherland; Scott, Smith ( 5 ) and Eain Allard
SOFTBALL
Schenck 17, Penquis 5
Schenck top hitters: Hannah Sewall 3 singles, Katrina Gagnon double, Sarah Bernadini 3-run triple, Olivia Whitehouse 2 singles; winning pitcher: Gabby Brackett; Penquis top hitters: Cooklin 2 singles, Conlogue triple, Broussard double
TENNIS
At Hampden
Hampden Academy girls (2-2) 5, Brewer (1-3) 0
Singles: Mikiko Frey def. Kayla Lockhart 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; Annika Bragg def. Claire Warmuth 6-1, 6-1; McKenzie Patterson def. Allyson Crawford 6-3, 6-4; doubles: Marley Hall-Ana Schmidt def. Charlee Laffey-Madi Cote 6-2, 6-2; Chandler Smith-Lydia Hanish def. Maggie Lincoln-Abigail Sargent 6-0, 6-0
At Orono
Orono boys (4-0) 5, Mattanawcook Academy (1-1) 0
Singles: Noah Kreutz def. Brodie Lumbia 8-2, Tommy Owen def. Josh Farrington 8-0, Colby Pawson def. Gage Libby 8-2; doubles: Adam Henderson/Chris Cost-Kirkpatrick def. Jacob Dwelley-Solomen Susen 8-1; Harry Burns-Hashim Wise def. Payson Turner-Carter Noble 8-6
Mattanawcook Academy girls (2-0) 3, Orono (3-1) 2
Singles: Clarice Bell (O) def. Kylee Moody 8-2, Lexi Thompson (MA) def. Celia Buetens 8-2, Brynn Kenney (O) def. Hilary Bobar 8-1; doubles: Caitlyn Beyenberg-Abbie Libbey (MA) def. Josie Veilleux-Grace Langley 9-7; Joy Leighton-Esther Susen (MA) def. Molly Booth-Jasmine Chubbuck 8-4