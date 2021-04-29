The Lewiston man who died after crashing his scooter into two other vehicles on Tuesday evening has been identified.

David Glenn, 44, was riding a red 2011 Yamaha 250cc scooter on Walnut Street, near Bartlett Street, about 5 p.m. when he hit the rear of a white 2019 Jeep Compass driven by 47-year-old Michael Caraway of Lewiston, according to Lt. David St. Pierre, a spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department.

The impact deflected the scooter into a red 2005 Toyota Highlander driven by 55-year-old Darren Dodson of Lewiston, St. Pierre said.

Glenn, who was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, died a short time after the crash.

Glenn was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but St. Pierre said he did not have a motorcycle endorsement. Glenn was riding the scooter “recklessly” before the crash, passing through a four-way intersection without stopping, according to St. Pierre.

His body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta for examination and blood analysis.